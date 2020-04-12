SUPPORT LOCAL: This tobacco and unique beverage shop owner says they 'have been doing well but need the support’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Smoke Kingz?

Smoke Kingz is a tobacco and exotic pop retail shop.

How did the business start?

“My wife and I started the business when we were between jobs in 2018," the owner wrote to KPRC. “We have been doing well but need the support.”

Where is Smoke Kingz located?

Smoke Kingz is located in Katy.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.