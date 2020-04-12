SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Mai’s Restaurant, who says it was ‘Houston’s first Vietnamese restaurant’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“We are Houston’s first Vietnamese restaurant, established in 1978 by my immigrant grandparents," the restaurant wrote to KPRC. “My mom is Mai and today, she is still the heart and soul of the restaurant! My grandparents were immigrants from Vietnam at the fall of Saigon in 1975. They started Mai’s Restaurant to support their 8 children. A lot of heart, sweat, tears and a dedication to authenticity and southern hospitality have blessed us through three generations of business!”

Where is Mai’s Restaurant located?

Mai’s restaurant is located in midtown Houston.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by ordering for takeout through its curbside service, online, or through third-party delivery services.

