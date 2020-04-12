HPD: Woman found beaten and killed in her southwest Houston apartment

HOUSTON – A woman was found beaten and killed in her southwest Houston apartment early Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 3:35 a.m. Sunday, the woman’s cousin found her dead in the living room of her apartment at the 7900 Bellaire Boulevard, near Fondren Road, HPD Detective Ken Fregia said.

The victim had injuries consistent with a beating, Fregia said.

Police have not identified a suspect but said the woman likely knew the individual. There is no sign of forced entry. Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage in hopes of identifying a suspect.

It’s unclear if anything was taken from the woman’s apartment.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-8477.