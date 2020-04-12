HCSO: Man stabbed in the back for urinating on fence

A man is injured and a suspect is in custody Sunday morning following a stabbing at a gas station, according to an official with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance report at a gas station located at 1214 N Belt E.

Upon arrival, they found a victim who had been stabbed twice in the back. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Captain John Shannon said.

Following the stabbing, the suspect fled the scene. Deputies located him a short time later and took him into custody, Shannon said.

The victim had been relieving himself on a fence near the gas station when the suspect felt the act was “disrespecting him” and stabbed the victim, Shannon said.