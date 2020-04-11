Texas ships hydroxychloroquine drug to 70 hospitals for COVID-19 patients

The Texas Department of State Health Services has shipped out over 63,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine, only a fraction of the state’s supply, to more than 70 hospitals across Texas, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The state’s supply is also being used to treat 27 Texas City nursing home residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The medication is only being prescribed to certain patients with “appropriate informed consent,” according to DSHS spokesperson Janet St. James.

President Donald Trump has touted the anti-malaria drug as a cure for the new coronavirus, but medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, say it shows “suggestive” results at best.