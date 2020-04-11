SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know HWY 6 TATTOO, who’s owner says they love sharing stories with clients and giving them ‘amazing permanent art’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

This tattoo shop was originally named The Original Texas Body Art and was established in 1998. Recently, an employee purchased the business and renamed it Hwy 6 Tattoo. The new owner has kept the shop alive and growing.

“We only use the cleanest and most sterile equipment possible,” the shop’s owner wrote to KPRC. “We are a state-registered business, frequently inspected by the health department to make sure we are operating at the cleanest level possible.”

What services does Hwy 6 Tattoo offer?

“We offer professional quality Tattoos and piercings to Houston, we have been in business for decades,” the owner wrote. “We love seeing new faces come in, share stories and give them amazing permanent art!”

Where is Hwy 6 Tattoo located?

The shop is located at 5930 Highway 6 North Suite A3.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Visit its Instagram account for more information.

