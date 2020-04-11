SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know GR Services, who has been in the event industry for 36 years

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

GR Services has been in the event industry for 36 years, providing set construction, staging, decor, lighting, and props. The company was involved with 2 Platinum Weddings on WE TV, has provided Christmas decor in seven shopping malls and has worked in most local hotel ballrooms and event centers.

What services does GR Services offer?

GR Services provides drapery and decor for special events, stage platforms, fashion show runways and backdrops.

Where is GR Services located?

GR services is located at 1003 Caplin Street.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by booking for summer and fall events.

Visit grandservices.org for more information.

