HCSO: Father shoots son during fight outside Katy home

KATY, Texas – A father shot his 19-year-old son during a fight outside a Katy home Saturday.

The incident happened just after midnight at a home in the 2500 block of Seahorse Bend Drive.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the man and his son got into an argument inside the home and took the quarrel outside where it escalated into a fist fight. At some point during the fight, the father shot his son.

Investigators said the son was admitted to a nearby hospital and shortly after was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

The father sustained wounds from being beaten, officials said. He was taken into custody at the scene.