3-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash, police say

HOUSTON – A 3-year-old boy was injured Friday night after a vehicle struck the child in northeast Houston.

Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash around 8:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Wayside Drive and Tidwell Road.

Responding officers found an injured 3-year-old at the scene. Police said the child was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition with a broken femur and fractures to his pelvis.

Witnesses told police the toddler was wandering alone in the intersection when a Ford F-150 hit the child. The woman driving initially stopped, looked at the child and then got back in the truck and left the scene without rendering aid.

When the woman returned to the scene a short time later, police took her into custody. It’s unknown what charges she faces.

As of 11 p.m. Friday night, police were still searching for the child’s parents.

Anyone with information about the unaccompanied toddler is urged to call the Houston Police Department.