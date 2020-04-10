Text2: From mosquitoes to coronavirus testing, these are answers to your texting line questions about coronavirus

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is answering your coronavirus questions on our texting line. Here are some of the questions you sent to us and answers with helpful links to our recent coverage of the coronavirus.

1. Can mosquitoes transmit the virus?

No! It remains to be seen if co-infection with West Nile is possible. Covid-19 is spread by mainly from person to person by close contact or respiratory droplets. It may also be spread from contact with contaminated surfaces.

2. Is the TESTING in Houston still just for individuals with coronavirus symptoms?

For the most part, yes, but you can call ahead and see exactly what is needed to be tested. Here is a helpful list and map of the testing locations in the Houston area.

3. Are there any covid 19 cases in Richmond TX?

The cases are listed by county by authorities. Richmond is in Fort Bend County. Here is our updated listing of cases in Fort Bend County.

4. If you have already contracted COVID-19, can you get it again or do you build up some sort of immunity to the virus?

Yes, watch more here on antibodies from a medical professional interviewed by KPRC 2.

5. I am sneezing constantly since last night and I have non stop running nose. Should I worry.

Here are the most typical symptoms of coronavirus: Fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and trouble breathing are some of the most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus. However, you should always consult with a medical professional if you’re concerned about your health. Here is more information on coronavirus symptoms.

Do you have a question? Text 2 to this number: 1 866-996-5772 or enter your phone number in the form below.