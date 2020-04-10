Police: Teen dies in Chick-Fil-A parking lot after being shot by someone in passing car on North Freeway

HOUSTON – A teenager died Thursday evening in the parking lot of a north Houston fast food restaurant after being shot by someone in a passing car on the North Freeway, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 6:15 p.m. at the Chick-Fil-A on West Road at Interstate 45.

Houston police said people who were in the vehicle with the 17-year-old victim reported they were traveling northbound on the freeway when they were shot at by someone in a passing vehicle. The driver exited the freeway, pulled into the restaurant’s parking lot and called for help.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Police said the witnesses didn’t get a good look at the vehicle the shots came from, and investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.