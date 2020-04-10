Northwest Assistance Ministries adjust Meals on Wheels program to better protect the elderly

HOUSTON – In times of need, Houstonians do what they do best: come together.

One organization supported by hundreds of volunteers are working to fill the needs of the most vulnerable as Houston approaches its peak COVID-19 cases.

Northwest Assistance Ministries have adjusted its Meals on Wheels program to protect the elderly, a high-risk population for coronavirus, while still providing service and care.

"I hope they know that they are not forgotten," said NAM Chief Advancement Officer Brian Carr.

Volunteers filled bags and boxes with food. Many called their actions, a labor of love.

"Part of our mission statement is neighbors helping neighbors, and to see that come to life every day is just amazing," Carr said.

NAM has adjusted its delivery schedule to reduce exposure, as the number of coronavirus cases throughout the region continues to rise.

"Rather than having to go every day and having that interaction with the client, this will last them for two weeks," Carr said. "We go to their house and deliver this, knock on the door... It's a no-contact area."

While there is no physical contact, there is a warm touch of humanity.

"Our staff and volunteers call every single Meal on Wheels client every day just to check on them see how they're doing," Carr said.

Showing the world, in a time of crisis, look for the helpers.

"We have seen the best in the human spirit," Carr said.

NAM will continue to help those in need. The organization is accepting volunteers, donations and food.

For more information, visit www.namonline.org.