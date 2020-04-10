Local non-profit remaining open to help feed families in need

HOUSTON – A local non-profit organization is working to make sure that no one goes hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

West Houston Assistance Ministries is currently distributing food to about 800 people a day. The non-profit was originally scheduled to be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday, but staff members told KPRC 2 that was not an option for them because the need is so great right now.

Sonya Scott with West Houston Ministries said they wanted to make sure that people do not go without ahead of the Easter weekend.

“Since we started on March 16, we have served over 10,000 people,” Scott said. “We don’t realize a lot of us have the opportunity to go into our pantry and get food, but for a lot of the people we serve, they don’t have that option. They didn’t have the option before this all happened.”

The non-profit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m, until they run out of food. The food distribution is open to anyone in Houston.