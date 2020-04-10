Houston radio station to host virtual high school prom during shutdown

HOUSTON – Houston radio station 97.9 The Box will host a virtual high school prom at 7 p.m. on April 17.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools across the area shut down and many students were left disappointed about the cancellation of prom, so 97.9 The Box had an idea.

TKBXX-FM 97.9 said it knows how important prom is for many high schoolers so it will host its own city-wide “Virtual High School Prom,” which will be available on-air, online and on Instagram.

The radio station will even named a prom king or queen in the #979VIRTUALPROM Instagram contest. Winners will be rewarded a family dinner by the Turkey Leg Hut.

So students, dust off those prom dresses and tuxes and show off your best prom dances, name your school in the caption and tag @979thebox on Instagram and use the hashtag #979VirtualProm in the post where judges will be able to pick the prom king and queen

For more details about the event and contest rules, click here.