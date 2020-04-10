Harris County confirms 91 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total to 1,052

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the county is working relentlessly to fight the coronavirus. Hidalgo warned residents to stay safe during Thursday’s severe weather by avoiding high water and flooded roadways.

Officials reported 91 new coronavirus cases and an additional death Thursday afternoon. This update brings the coronavirus totals in Houston and Harris County to 3,047 positive cases, 34 deaths and 420 recoveries. That means 1,052 cases in Harris County alone.

Hidalgo also released demographic data about coronavirus-related deaths.

Out of the 19 deaths in Harris County, nine victims were white, four were Hispanic, three were African American, one was Asian, and the last two were other.

Hidalgo cautioned that the data was limited, but said the country is watching for trends.

Seniors impacted most

Hidalgo addressed how the senior community is being affected the most by the coronavirus, especially those who live in senior communities and nursing homes. The county continues its efforts, such as restricting visitations at those communities and screening for PPEs.

Local economy

Hidalgo said the county is working to see how it can get out of this shut down as soon as possible by ensuring residents stay at home, practice social distancing and help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Hidalgo mentioned the $10 million recovery fund to help bail small businesses out. Read more about it here and how to apply.

She said the timeframe depends on how many residents follow the orders. She said officials are closing county parks and trails this weekend to ensure residents keep a safe social distance and stay home during Easter weekend.

Testing over Easter weekend

With the support of federal partners, Health officials will continue testing at Katy and Baytown locations Friday and Saturday. However, the county testing centers will be closed for Sunday. Officials said federal-state partners continue to provide PPE to testing facilities.

Officials are working on plans for additional testing sites after the holiday weekend.

Watch the full press conference below: