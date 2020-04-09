SUPPORT LOCAL: Mirror Image Aquatics says it ‘treats pools the correct way, not the way most others do’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

In 2010, owner Troy was laid off from his position as a property manager, so he decided to use his prior pool experience to get his certifications and licenses to start a pool company that “treats pools the correct way, not the way most others do,” the company wrote to KPRC. “We spent $500 to mail out postcards and the rest is history. We have a solid client base and are highly recommended in our area.”

What services does Mirror Image Aquatics offer?

Mirror Image Aquatics offers pool maintenance, remodeling and repair. The company is licensed, insured, water chemistry certified and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Where is Mirror Image Aquatics located?

The company, which is located in the Pearland/Manvel/Alvin area, services south of interstate 10.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Visit mirrorimagepool.com for more information on its services.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.