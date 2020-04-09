‘Do not wait’: How to apply for Harris County’s small business loan program

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia announced details Thursday on how small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for a 0% interest or potentially-forgivable loan from a $10 million county-funded program.

Garcia and his office established the guidelines of the program after it was passed in commissioners court.

The Houston-Galveston Area Council will administer the loans, according to a press release. The loan is first come first serve, Garcia said. He noted that it is important to apply now and not wait. The county’s goal is to help keep businesses open and staff employed by flattening the curb of unemployment.

Garcia said businesses can apply to both this loan program and the SBA loan program.

Applicants will be asked to submit requested documents and information, officials said. Click here to apply.

Garcia said all businesses must meet the following requirements:

Need to be in Harris County.

Be in good standing county’s tax office.

Not a non-profit, liquor store or adult shop.

Able to provide impact use.

In business for more than a year.

Provide at least 2 years of tax returns.

Provide economical impact by COVID-19.

Provide future projections.

Garcia said the money will only be used on payroll and benefits.

Website: Harriscountyloan.com