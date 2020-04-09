Ask 2: Can we have an Easter egg hunt this weekend?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Are Easter egg hunts allowed in Houston?

The answer: With Easter Sunday approaching, many Houstonians may have to move their festivities at home.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday afternoon that all city parks and trails will be closed through Monday to discourage gatherings, including Easter egg hunts and celebrations in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

It is highly encouraged to celebrate Easter at home with members of your household.

Family members and/or neighbors can still participate in Easter celebrations, however, gatherings of 10 or more are still prohibited in Harris County. Egg hunts can still happen in a neighborhood as long as social distancing is maintained.

While grandparents are still at high risk of getting the virus, families can invite them via FaceTime or ZOOM to keep in touch with their grandkids.

We found a YouTube video from Family F.E.D. explaining how to create your own virtual Easter egg hunt for your kids this holiday:

