SUPPORT LOCAL: This personal finance agent says he specializes in obtaining ‘great results’ and loves helping and giving back to the community

How did the business start?

“I moved here from Port Arthur, Texas and I wanted a change for my life and my children’s lives," the agent wrote to KPRC. "I really didn’t know anyone but I started doing tax preparation out of my house. Things started to change for the better and here I am nine years later making a difference in people’s lives.”

What services does National Refund Solutions offer?

“I am tax preparation, credit restoration and insurance agent,” he wrote. “I love helping others. I believe God gives everyone a second chance, this is what we cater too.”

The agent added that he specializes in obtaining great results and loves helping and giving back to the community.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by contacting them for your tax preparation and credit restoration needs. Call (832) 504-5252 for more information or visit nationalrefundsolutions.com.

