SUPPORT LOCAL: For this esthetician who lost both parents and an older brother to cancer, helping clients ‘feel great inside and out’ is her passion

How did the business start?

“I’m a single parent, I lost my older brother then my dad to cancer and now my mom passed this month from cancer. I support myself and love Houston," the esthetician wrote to KPRC. "I have a passion to help clients feel great inside and out. Keeping mind, body and spirit in balance and creating the best results with excellent products, and competitive pricing.”

What services does Beautymaster offer?

The single business owner is a dual-licensed professional, a laser practitioner and medical esthetician who can administer facials, lymph drain massages, permanent and semi-permanent cosmetics, lash lifts and full-body waxing for both male and female.

How is Beautymaster dealing with current challenges?

“I can not work on most of my clients as they all canceled and then the doctor closed the Medspa," she wrote. “I can do mobile services including hair Brazilian treatments, keratin treatments, and mobile spray tan.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can support this business by purchasing gift cards or products or by scheduling an appointment for one of its mobile services.

For more information, call (713)858-5234.

