SUPPORT LOCAL: For this dance studio owner, the love for dancing has created bonds and memories with her students that will ‘last a lifetime’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them.

How did the business start?

The dance studio opened in 2008 and has managed to maintain around 100 students each dance season. The owner shared that the "Full Out” family is truly a support system that does whatever it takes to keep the studio successful.

What services does Full Out Dance offer?

Full Out Dance studio offers classes in ballet, jazz, tap, gymnastics, pointe and hip hop for children ages 2 to 18. The studio is home to Kelley’s Company, a 50 member national award-winning competition team. “I provide a second home and family type atmosphere for many students,” the owner wrote to KPRC. “I have students that have been with me for 5 years and 10 plus years. We all share the love of dance and have a bond and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Where is Full Out Dance located?

Full Out Dance is located at 13455 Cutten Road #2-I.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping. The owner started a fundraiser for the studio and is selling shirts for its 12th annual recital that is set to happen in May. To purchase a shirt, click here.

