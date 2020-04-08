Man found shot to death near west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A man is dead after a shooting near an apartment complex in west Houston.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday near the apartments on Tres Lenguas Drive and Rio Bonito Road, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are looking for any witnesses who may have seen or heard something that could help explain what led up to the shooting and identify the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.