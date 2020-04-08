Happening Thursday: Houston landmarks and venues to light the city blue to support healthcare and essential workers

HOUSTON – Houston sports and civic venues will be turning the city blue Thursday, a part of the global #LightItBlue movement, to support the men and women on the front lines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Astros are joining Minute Maid Park, City Hall, the George R. Brown Convention Center, the bridges over Highway 59, the BBVA Stadium, NRG Stadium, Rice Stadium, Reckling Park, TDECU Stadium and the Toyota Center in turning the city blue. The venues will turn their LED signage or exterior marquees blue from 8 to 9 p.m.

Many facilities will feature messages of thankfulness on video screens as well.

Teams across the city can participate by making social media posts using #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue.

Other cities are participating in the campaign, including New York, Seattle, Boston, Kansas City, and New Orleans. Launching in the United Kingdom last week, the #LightItBlue movement is saluting healthcare providers during the global health crisis. The goal is to show gratitude to essential workers, who are saving lives and stabilizing our society.