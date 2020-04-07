SUPPORT LOCAL: This emergency roadside service owner says the city’s stay-home order has ‘greatly decreased’ their call volume

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“I started my own business two years ago, but I’ve been in the industry for five years,” the owner wrote to KPRC. “I enjoy helping stranded motorists get back on the road at affordable rates.”

What services does FJR Emergency Roadside Service offer?

FJR Emergency Roadside Service provides lockout service, jumpstarts, help with flat tires, fuel delivery and delivery and installation of batteries. The business is also an authorized dealer for interstate batteries.

How is FJR Emergency Roadside service dealing with current challenges?

“Even though we are considered essential workers, the citywide stay home order has greatly decreased our call volume," the owner wrote. “We are open for business and eager to help.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

For roadside assistance, call (713) 657-5179 or visit fjremergency.com.

