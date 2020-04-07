SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Wehner Renovations and Repairs, a veteran-owned and operated home remodeling business

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

"My husband August and I got started by helping a few neighbors and realized how much we enjoyed the work we were doing,” owner Heather Weaver wrote to KPRC. “We worked hard to get our business going, got our LLC, and continue to work hard. August does the labor and takes a lot of pride in his work. If you are looking for a company who rushes through a job and gets it done quickly, then we aren’t the company for you. We take our time to make sure the job is done correctly.”

What services does Wehner Renovations and Repairs offer?

“Whether you need a picture hung or a wall built to hang your picture, we are here to help!” Weaver wrote.

The home remodeling business is veteran-owned and operated.

Where is Wehner Renovations and Repairs located?

Wehner Renovations and Repairs is located in Katy.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by contacting them for your home repair needs. Visit its website for more information.

