SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Kiwi’z Klozet, a specialty children’s boutique, owned by a mother of triplets

How did the business start?

“I am a mother to triplets and started the business as a way to have a solid form of income to care for them while educating them in the process,” the owner wrote to KPRC. “I wanted to make available the very items I used with my own family to others who may not know of such carefully crafted products!”

What is Kiwi’z Klozet?

Kiwi’z Klozet is a specialty children’s boutique that sells clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, furniture and gear for preemies to tweens.

“We pride ourselves on the boutique aspect of our business," the owner wrote. "More than half of the products we carry are handmade in the US and either locally sourced or nationally sourced. Bringing to the market items not ordinarily found in big-box retailers is lucrative to keeping small brands alive.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by shopping online at kiwizklozet.com

