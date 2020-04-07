Join us on Wednesday for a conversation on Coronavirus in Texas with Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp

On Wednesday, starting at 8 a.m., The Texas Tribune is hosting a live interview with Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, as part of their virtual event series Coronavirus in Texas.

Sharp will answer questions about how the novel coronavirus outbreak in Texas has affected higher education institutions across the state including Texas A&M system campuses.

Topics of conversation:

Institutions' rapid pivot to online instruction

How colleges and universities are addressing the needs of students who depend on university housing and other services

The impact of the outbreak on school years to come

This virtual event series is presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Educate Texas, Pearson, and Texas Education Grantmakers Advocacy Coalition. Media Support is provided by KPRC2, KXAN, The Eagle, and Univision62.