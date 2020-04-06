These Houston hairstylists are providing touch-up kits and online consultations to help you manage your hair needs at home

Boredom has caused many to explore new cuts or colors while at home under government orders.

Some are just looking for a low-maintenance style that they can take care of themselves while salons are closed.

Whether you suddenly want bangs or are trying to touch-up grown out roots, professionals are recommending you consult with them despite their doors being forced closed.

Many hairstylists around Houston are offering online consultations and have created touch-up and dying kits for clients during this time.

Karen Anne Jacks of Della Ricca is just one hair expert that wants to see people successfully color their hair.

According to Paper City magazine, Jacks created the Della Ricca hair color line in 2008 when the recession hit and her clients’ beauty budgets greatly decreased.

Della Ricca do-it-yourself kits sell for $39.99 plus shipping, but you can’t just add it to your cart and check out as you would for a tradition online shopping experience.

First, clients complete an online questionnaire and submit photos of their hair.

Experts at Della Ricca then determine what color, strength and application method is the best fit for the client.

After the online consultation, clients can purchase a custom Della Ricca kit. Once a client receives their hair color in the mail, they can treat their hair themselves or they can set up an appointment with a Hair Hero to walk them through the process on FaceTime, Paper City reports.

Here are some other Houston hair businesses offering at-home resources:

Alchemy Salon

Alchemy Salon is offering curbside pickup for root touch-up kits.

The kit is intended to help clients cover-up exposed grays, not for grown out balayage or highlights.

Kits include a mixing bowl, color brush, gloves, professional color, and developer.

Root touch-up kits can be purchased online for $50.

Anita David

Anita David is offering custom color kits that include instructions. If needed, clients can scheduled a free FaceTime consultation.

Custom color kits cost $45 and can be picked up curbside at the salon in Sugar Land.

If clients want their kit delivered to their home, they can have it dropped off or shipped for an additional $25.

Tease Color & Style Bar

Tease Color & Style Bar is offering curbside pick up of customized at-home color kits at its salon.

The kit includes a mixing bowl, brush, gloves, hair color, and developer. Clients can also add a color-lock or a moisturizing concentrate to their custom kit.

Existing clients can complete a form online to order their customized kit. New clients who want to order an at-home color kit will be connected with a master colorist for a virtual consultation.

The Beauty Shop

The Beauty Shop is offering at-home professional color kits, delivered directly to clients’ home with no contact.

The $40 kit includes root-touch and toner and thorough instructions.

Clients with further needs or questions can contact the salon owner on Instagram.