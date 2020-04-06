SUPPORT LOCAL: Meet La Macro owner who says his business has never struggled as much as these past few weeks

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

Owner Saul Obregon opened his food truck 8 years ago after he was laid off from the oil and gas industry for lack of business due to the BP spill. His food truck specializes in pork meat, also known as “pastor” or “trompo” as they call it in his hometown Monterrey, Mexico. Obregon became a U.S. citizen after finishing high school and then pursued a degree in Houston.

How is La Macro dealing with current challenges?

“I have never struggled in my years of business as these past few weeks. I wanted to just stop but my followers and customers have asked me not to give up, just like I didn’t give up on Houston after Harvey, they want to help out and give back," Obregon wrote to KPRC. “I cannot employ my staff because I cannot afford to so we are relying on faith at the moment.”

Where is the food truck located?

La Macro food truck is located near northside Houston.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this restaurant by visiting their location for to-go orders. Visit vivalamacro.com to see their menu.

