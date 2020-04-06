SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know the twin owners of Maids of Texas, who took over their mother’s business when she became ill and passed

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“My mother started our business in 1981 to provide for our family," the owner wrote to KPRC. “Three years ago just before she passed, when she first became ill and was no longer able to work, my twin brother and I took over and have grown it to be enough to support our families.”

What services does Maids of Texas offer?

Maids of Texas offers regular, weekly or monthly cleans of homes and apartments. As well as move-in or move-out cleans.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by purchasing gift cards for future services. Visit maidstexas.com for more information.

