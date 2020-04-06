Houston ranks #6 in cities with most drunk-driving arrests in the United States; San Antonio takes the lead, study shows

HOUSTON – Houston has been ranked as one of the cities with the most drunk-driving arrests in the United States from 2009 to 2018, according to a study by Smart Advocate.

Using data from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer, Smart Advocate took a look at some of the most populated cities in the country and their number of drunk-driving arrests over the past decade.

San Antonio took the lead with a total of 77,357 arrests. Of the ten cities with the most drunk-driving arrests, the study shows that three of them are in Texas, which is more than any other state.

Here are the other cities that made the list and what they ranked: