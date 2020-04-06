‘All I could do is just scream’: Texas City nursing home employee reacts to testing positive for COVID-19

TEXAS CITY – Latonesha McIntyre is one of the more than 80 employees and residents at a Texas City senior living facility that has tested positive for COVID-19.

"It was pretty scary to me when they told me I had the virus," she said. "All I could do is just scream. I was so nervous."

For over a year, McIntyre has worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant at The Resort at Texas City.

On Thursday, she was sent home to quarantined while displaying symptoms such as nausea and coughing.

"I feel much better. I've been drinking a lot of water and taking a lot of vitamin C," she said. "My appetite has been pretty good, just trying to do things around the house to keep myself busy."

McIntyre said she feels everyone at The Resort did their best to wear masks, gloves, and practice good hygiene.

The Galveston County Health District reported 83 employees and residents have tested positive so far for coronavirus. The spread was likely caused by a staff member who had contracted the virus and went to work, officials said.

McIntyre said she feels bad for her patients.

"I really hate that they have to go through that, "said McIntyre. "I love my patients. I get along with all of them. I comfort them, and I treat them like family."

A total of 146 employees and residents have been tested so far. Some of the results are still pending.