60-year-old man fatally shot inside home in SW Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County deputies said a 25-year old woman shot and killed a 60-year-old man inside a home while two young children were inside Monday.

Deputies said the incident happened on West Riley near Jersey Shore Drive at around 3:30 a.m.

According to deputies, the woman admitted to shooting the man multiple times after getting into an argument.

We're told the woman and man both lived in the home but were not in a relationship. Right now, it's unknown if they are related. Deputies said the man died at the scene.

Neither of the children were hurt and the woman was detained, deputies said.