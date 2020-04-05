SUPPORT LOCAL: For this personal finance agent, helping educate families on financial literacy has been ‘eye opening'

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is PHP Agency?

PHP Agency is a personal finance company that helps educate families on financial literacy including retirement plans, life insurance, debt settlements and fixed annuities.

How did the business start?

After almost 20 years of having a successful restaurant management and consulting career, this business owner found himself in need of a change of pace. He then found an opportunity in financial services and instantly fell in love. The owner shared that helping educate families on financial literacy has really been an eye-opening encounter as many people are not prepared for life’s financial experiences. “I love the fact I get to help with that! Especially in my Latino community,” the owner wrote to KPRC. “I’ve found so much passion for what I do now." The owner has been able to expand his business and is able to work through these tough times.

Where is the business located?

This agency is located in Spring.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

PHP Agency is offering virtual services. For more information visit phpagency.com or call the agent at (832) 316-4007.

