Parks are open now but could close if people continue to ignore social distancing guidelines

HOUSTON – Taking a walk in the park remains one of the few things people can still do, during a time when cities are issuing stay home orders to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Houston area parks are still open to the public, but since the outbreak, there have been a few modifications.

In March, the Houston Parks and Recreation department closed city-owned tennis courts, golf courses, skate parks, all playgrounds, water spray grounds, basketball courts and outdoor exercise equipment.

Recently, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered all basketball rims be removed from courts and at times, police have cleared out large crowds in public parks to enforce social distancing.

The Mayor has kept city parks open but has mentioned that the parks will close to the public if people continue to crowd parks and ignore social distancing guidelines while at the park.