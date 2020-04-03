81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

TAKEOUT SHOUT-OUT: Share a photo of your favorite takeout-food in Houston

Tags: support local
Handmade sign on the facade of a Starbucks cafe which remained open for takeout orders during an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in San Francisco, California, March 19, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Handmade sign on the facade of a Starbucks cafe which remained open for takeout orders during an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in San Francisco, California, March 19, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

As part of the KPRC 2′s Support Local effort, we’re asking our readers to tell us where they love getting takeout food from in the Houston area.

And it’s really easy to do. Using our Click2 Pins, you can snap a photo of what you got for takeout and share it on our map. It’s easy to do and is a great way of showing your support for local businesses.

Below is the actual map that you can pin your photo to right now.

See More

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.