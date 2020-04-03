SUPPORT LOCAL: This dental clinic remains open for dental emergencies to ‘not burden hospitals where COVID-19 might be prevalent’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What services does Rosary Dental offer?

Rosary Dental specializes in dental emergencies. Dr. Aisha can assist the entire family’s dental needs.

Due to COVID-19, the clinic is asking patients to contact them for any dental emergency to not burden hospitals where the virus might be prevalent.

“This is a time when all preventive measures count," the clinic wrote to KPRC. "Staying home and away from nonessential chores is imperative.”

Where is Rosary Dental located?

Rosary Dental is located in southwest Houston.

What precautions is the clinic taking during this time?

The clinic has installed two medical-grade air purifiers, opened a second waiting area.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Rosary Dental is offering services at reduced fees during these challenging times. The clinic offers payment plans and accepts all PPO and Medicaid insurances.

Visit rosarydental.com for more information.

