She was furloughed and now is spending her time sewing masks for people in the Houston area

HOUSTON – There is such a high demand for face masks that many stores are selling out, so one local woman picked up her needle and thread.

Amy Curnutt has a lot of time on her hands after she was furloughed from her job because of the coronavirus crisis.

“I love choosing colors and things that work together and just creating something pretty or new,” said Curnutt. “So I thought, ‘wel, I will take my time and my talents and use them towards something to help others.’"

Making face masks began as a project to help her neighbors but proliferated to help dozens of people in our community. She said demand is so high, she spends 80% of her day sewing.

“There are times where I am like ‘oh, I can’t believe I am still sewing masks,’ but when I hear from people how much it’s helping them and blessing them, it definitely keeps me going,” said Curnutt.

Curnutt is actually turning down big orders, so she can help more people.

“I have kind of been telling them, ‘I will do five (masks) and then if you need more after that I’ll add you back to the list again,’ just so I can meet more people’s demands,” said Curnutt.

She’s already made over 200 masks and plans to continue as long as there is a need.

“I hope they are appreciated, and they are helping out people and blessing them."

If you would like to get in touch with Curnutt, you can reach her through Facebook https://www.facebook.com/acurnutt