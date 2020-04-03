Fort Bend ISD students start online curriculum Friday

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Students at Fort Bend ISD have started formal instruction for online courses.

Nearly 80,000 students within the district are now taking coursework remotely after a few days of instructional introductions. Superintendent Charles Dupre, Ed.D., said that students and teachers appear to be adjusting to the new way of doing things.

“I can tell that parents and kids are ready to get into the curriculum and things are in a great place right now,” said Dupre.

The district launched online training sessions for parents to better equip them on how to manage the new learning dynamic. Dupre said that teachers will look to see if children are progressing and learning the material, and online coursework will likely be more of assessment as opposed to a traditional letter grade.

The district has distributed computers and other equipment to families that indicated that they were in need.