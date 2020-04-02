Want to make good money after graduating college? These Texas colleges are where students make the most.

HOUSTON – Two Texas public universities ranked among the top 15 schools where graduates tend to have higher salaries than graduates from other schools.

According to Volusion.com, researchers analyzed data for more than 500 schools from the U.S. Department of Education. They used the data to figure out the median annual earnings of employed undergraduates and rank the schools based on which students earn more.

The schools were broken down into categories: Large schools have over 20,000 students, midsize schools have between 5,000 and 20,000 students and small schools, which have between 1,000 and 5,000 students.

Of all the large schools, the University of Texas and Texas A&M University ranked eighth and fourth respectively among the top 15 schools.

The University of Houston Clear Lake ranked 14 for midsized schools and The University of Texas of the Permian Basin ranked 14 for small schools.

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo ranked number one on the list for large schools.

For a detailed look at the findings, visit Volusion.com.