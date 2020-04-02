SUPPORT LOCAL: Sporting goods store owner has shared love for soccer with Houston community through its merchandise for over 35 years

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Soccer 4 All?

Soccer 4 All has been providing soccer players and teams with everything they need on and off the field for more than 35 years.

“At Soccer 4 All, we are serious about soccer,” owner Ed Camara wrote to KPRC. “Soccer 4 All isn’t a sporting goods store with a soccer section. Soccer is our love. You can depend on Soccer 4 All to bring you quality soccer merchandise at exceptional prices. And no one beats us on customer service or product knowledge about what we sell.”

Where is Soccer 4 All located?

Soccer 4 all has seven locations in and around Houston.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by shopping online at soccer4all.com.

Soccer 4 all is offering free local delivery available through April 30th on orders over $100, though some restrictions may apply.

