SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Banh Mi & Tea who says they have ‘the best Banh Mi in Copperfield Village’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them.

What kind of food does Banh Mi & Tea offer?

Banh Mi And Tea is a restaurant that serves Vietnamese sandwiches and Boba Tea. They also have a variety of appetizers and noodles bowl and plates.

Where is Banh Mi & Tea located?

The restaurant is located at 7067 Highway 6 North.

How did the business start?

“We opened this restaurant two years ago," the owner wrote to KPRC. "We do the best Banh Mi in Copperfield Village.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by ordering takeout through its website.

