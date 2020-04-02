Have you seen him? Fugitive charged with indecency with a child on the run, police say

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man charged with indecency with a child.

Dimitri Albertiny Alvarez, 20, is wanted in connection with an incident that happened on April 23, 2019, in the 10100 block of Aves Street, authorities said.

Authorities said the child victim told investigators about the abuse. Detectives said they were able to identify Alvarez as the man who “performed an indecent sexual act with the child.”

Alvarez was subsequently charged in connection with the crime and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police described Alvarez as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that could lead to Alvarez’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.