As schools remain closed due to coronavirus, HISD extends home learning tools
HOUSTON – After Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Texas schools will remain closed until May 4, the Houston Independent School District is extending it’s online learning program.
KPRC 2′s Christine Noel talked to HISD interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan to find out what the largest school district in Texas had planned as students stay home for an extended period of time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.