SUPPORT LOCAL: The Boba Spot owner says both northwest Houston locations are open and accepting orders for pick up

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is The Boba Spot?

The Boba Spot serves Taiwanese bubble tea and small bite-size snacks.

How did the business start?

“We started in 2018. Our whole family has been addicted to these drinks since we were little and we always wanted to show everyone how good these drinks are! We just love bubble tea!”

Where is The Boba Spot located?

The Boba Spot has two locations in northwest Houston.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Customers can place their orders through Uber Eats or by calling (281) 741-1733. If needed, the business says it can provide curbside service.

Visit The Boba Spot on Facebook for more information.