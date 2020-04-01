SUPPORT LOCAL: Full of Crafts Texas owner makes customized shirts, tumblers and more

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Full of Crafts Texas?

Full of Crafts Texas is an online store ran by Houstonian Tiarra Mendivil. Mendivil makes custom items including shirts for baby showers and custom glitter tumblers.

How did the business start?

“I started making phone cases for my daughter and branched out from there. I now make shirts, bags, tumblers, and many other things,” Mendivil said.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by purchasing through its online Etsy store.

Mendivil says she can ship items across the U.S.