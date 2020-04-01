SUPPORT LOCAL: Baby clothes store owner opened shop to help her husband, who is a veteran, get through nursing school stress-free

HOUSTON – HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Big Ol’ Bows?

Big Ol’ Bows is a clothing store for newborns and toddlers. Small business owner Naty creates clothing and accessories including custom shirts, handmade bummies, bows, bowties, rompers, tutus and mommy size headwraps.

Where is Big Ol’ Bows located?

Big Ol’ Bows sets up at different farmer markets across the city on weekends. For more information, visit its Facebook page.

How did the business start?

“I recently took over this small business as a way to help make up some income we lost in November after my husband (a veteran) was let go from the VA,” the owner wrote to KPRC. “We took it as an opportunity for him to go back to school full time and finish his nursing degree. Anything to help get hubby through school stress-free."

The owner added that she is a licensed stylist and has a full-time job as a transaction coordinator for a real estate team.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping.

To view a list of more Houston businesses you can support, click here.