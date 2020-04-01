Join us online on Thursday morning for a conversation on coronavirus in Texas with Aldine ISD Superintendent LaTonya Goffney

On Tuesday at 8 a.m., The Texas Tribune will host a live interview with Aldine ISD Superintendent LaTonya Goffney as part of their coronavirus in Texas Virtual event series.

Goffney will answer your questions about how her Houston-area school district is responding to the novel coronavirus, the impact of the closure of schools across the state on parents, students and educators, and how public education institutions are addressing these new challenges.

You will be able to watch the interview on www.click2houston.com.

The event is presented by the Texas Association of School Business Officials, Raise Your Hand Texas, Lone Star College, Educate Texas and Texas Education Grantmakers Advocacy Consortium. Media support is provided by KXAN, KPRC2, and Univision62.