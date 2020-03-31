Where first-responders can get laundry and dry cleaning for free

Houston – If you’re a healthcare worker or first-responder, Tide Cleaners wants to thank you for the work you’re doing to keep us safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain is now offering free laundry and dry cleaning services to the families of paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, medical researchers, police officers and firefighters through their "Tide Loads of Hope" program.

There are 36 Tide Cleaners locations in our area. Before you drop your clothes off, read here to find out what type of identification you will need to show. You can also sign up your entire department or hospital for the service here.