SUPPORT LOCAL: The Texas Popcorn Company is offering free local delivery on orders over $20 for your stay-at-home snacking needs

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them.

What does The Texas Popcorn Company offer?

“We offer fresh gourmet popcorn and nuts, shipped directly to your door! We have a wide variety of flavors. We don’t make it until you order it so it’s always fresh!”

Where is The Texas Popcorn Company located?

The Texas Popcorn Company is based out of Montgomery.

What deals can customers expect during this time?

The Texas Popcorn Company is offering free local delivery and in-store pick up on orders of $20 or more and $5 shipping for customers outside their delivery area.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this small business by shopping online at texaspopcorncompany.com.

For more information or to order over the phone, give them a ring at (877) 976-2257.